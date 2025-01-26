Under the Radar: Idiogram

Idiogram PIC: Chris Scott

This East Lothian-based quartet is producing some otherworldly music, writes Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

In a rare week where several planets aligned, it is fitting that the space-obsessed members of Idiogram should choose to release their latest single, Hyperaccumulator. In fact, Keith Kirkwood, the drummer of the East Lothian-based quartet, is even helping to build a scale model of the solar system in the village of Dirleton.

Idiogram’s sound continues in this vein of otherworldliness, with infusions of strange electronic sounds, math-rock, ambient and classical, and is likely to appeal to fans of Battles, Public Service Broadcasting and DJ.

The instrumental four-piece were brought together by keyboardist Lesley Crawford, with Chamber Studio’s maestro Graeme Young enlisted on production duties and their first two singles. The latest of these is accompanied by a video shot by Tom Swift in a mothballed nuclear bunker in Edinburgh and the track is taken from their forthcoming album Reunion Of Broken Parts, which is out on 22 March, including a CD version. This will be accompanied by a launch gig at Edinburgh’s’s Caves venue on the same day, but for anyone keen to see them before then, there is a special show at the Lodge Arts Collective near Lockerbie on 21 February.

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk