Under the Radar: Hunter & McMustard

Hunter & McMustard

Hunter & McMustard are a contemporary alt-folk act featuring John McMustard, frontman of genre-hopping festival favourites Colonel Mustard and The Dijon 5, and singer-songwriter Colin Hunter. They’re joined by Mellow Party regular members Gordy Duncan, Stevie Black, Garry McFadden and other musicians from Scotland and beyond, including Lynette Beatton, Craig Weir and Alistair Edwards.

Their first release was a tribute to comedy legend Billy Connolly, which enjoyed airplay on Iain Anderson’s BBC Radio Scotland show Travelling Folk, and they’ve played festivals including Solas and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Stand In the Moment, inspired by the Kenmure Street Protest during which Glaswegians prevented the deportation of two Sikh men, was released on Friday. Their next single, Go On Yourself, also features Mellow Party and Dumfries Community Choir and is out via Button Up Records on 7 June. Catch them on 20 May at the Scottish Football Museum, Hampden Park for Julie McNeill’s book launch, We Are Scottish Football, and on 26 May in Stirling at Slanj A Va. See https://linktr.ee/hunterandmcmustard

