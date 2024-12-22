Under the Radar: Howling Home

Howling Home

Thanks to band members with day jobs in film and TV, Glasgow four-piece Howling Home have been turning out some well-above-average music videos, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Glasgow-based quartet Howling Home are Graham Robertson, Calum Yacoubian, Robert Anderson and Andrew MacKinnon. They create a wonderful mix of alternative indie rock and folk, influenced by the likes of Frightened Rabbit, Mogwai, The National, Boygenius and Middle Kids.

With day jobs including working in TV and film (Robertson and MacKinnon are filmmakers and run a production company called Lost Clock Productions) not only are they able to direct, shoot and edit their own music videos, but they’ve had their music featured on programmes including BBC One series Norwegian Fling with Martin Compston.

They’ve also headlined venues like King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut and performed alongside acts like Helena Deland, Club Kuru, Island, Chris Staples and Flight Brigade. Their recent EP Window Seat, which was produced by Gus Stirrat, helped secure airplay courtesy of Jim Gellatly on Amazing Radio. They headline The Hug and Pint in Glasgow on 28 December with support from Gary’s Rainbow Shop and UTR favourite Deni Smith, see https://www.instagram.com/howlinghome/

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk