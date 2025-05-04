Under the Radar: Her Picture

By Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon
Comment
Published 4th May 2025, 07:00 BST
Her Picture PIC: Marilena VlachopoulouHer Picture PIC: Marilena Vlachopoulou
Her Picture PIC: Marilena Vlachopoulou
With its atmospheric builds and rousing crescendos, the music of Glasgow trio Her Picture has an operatic feel, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Glasgow’s Her Picture have been building steady momentum since the release of their debut EP in 2023, garnering plaudits from NME, Radio One and twice being accorded Track of the Week on BBC Introducing Scotland, not to mention winning approval from Kate Bush and Lily Alan.

Comprising Anny Tahaney (vocals), Catriona Reid (bass) and Finlay Smith (drums), the trio formed after meeting at the Behind The Noise youth music initiative for high school pupils and spent several years honing their craft. Describing themselves as alt-rock, they have an anthemic, occasionally operatic feel with atmospheric builds culminating in some rousing crescendos.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One of the four acts selected by a panel of international music professionals for our Wide Days talent development programme, they played the New From Scotland showcase on Thursday. Ahead of this, they released the ballad Reasons I Tried, taken from the forthcoming concept EP titled Feed Me Hope, which is out on 20 June. Inspired the five rivers of the Underworld in Greek mythology, it will be launched at a special headline show at Glasgow’s Stereo a week later. See https://linktr.ee/herpicture

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide visit www.borntobewide.co.uk

Off Axis Tours CIC is an artist-to-artist, community interest company, on a mission to make the live industry fairer for musicians. Off Axis enables bands and solo acts to build a nationwide fanbase by swapping gigs and touring the UK. They offer a transparent model, where artists keep 100 per cent of profits, showcase at festivals and benefit from expert mentoring. Get tickets or join at https://offaxisgigs.com

Related topics:GlasgowBBC
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice