Under the Radar: Her Picture

Her Picture PIC: Marilena Vlachopoulou

With its atmospheric builds and rousing crescendos, the music of Glasgow trio Her Picture has an operatic feel, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow’s Her Picture have been building steady momentum since the release of their debut EP in 2023, garnering plaudits from NME, Radio One and twice being accorded Track of the Week on BBC Introducing Scotland, not to mention winning approval from Kate Bush and Lily Alan.

Comprising Anny Tahaney (vocals), Catriona Reid (bass) and Finlay Smith (drums), the trio formed after meeting at the Behind The Noise youth music initiative for high school pupils and spent several years honing their craft. Describing themselves as alt-rock, they have an anthemic, occasionally operatic feel with atmospheric builds culminating in some rousing crescendos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the four acts selected by a panel of international music professionals for our Wide Days talent development programme, they played the New From Scotland showcase on Thursday. Ahead of this, they released the ballad Reasons I Tried, taken from the forthcoming concept EP titled Feed Me Hope, which is out on 20 June. Inspired the five rivers of the Underworld in Greek mythology, it will be launched at a special headline show at Glasgow’s Stereo a week later. See https://linktr.ee/herpicture

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide visit www.borntobewide.co.uk