Under the Radar: Hannah Laing

Currently riding high in the UK charts and with various festival dates in her diary, Hannah Laing could well be the soundtrack to your summer, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Hannah Laing PIC: Michael Hunter

Scotland has long punched above its weight in the world of electronic music, and over the past couple of years a new generation of artists has emerged who are gracing festival lineups and enjoy Top 40 success. The latest is Hannah Laing, currently riding high in the UK charts with the song Good Love.

Like many of her peers she is the child of ravers and grew her fanbase by hosting her own club night and embracing a wide range of styles from house to techno.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hailing from Dundee, at the age of 19 she spent a season in Ibiza, initially hussling DJing slots at bars before eventually landing bookings at superclubs including DC-10, Amnesia and Hï. And having caught the attention of Radio 1’s Pete Tong, Danny Howard, JAGUAR and Sarah Story, she went on to be booked for last year’s Big Weekend, with other notable appearances including TRNSMT, Creamfields and Beatherder.

More summer festivals are in the diary, and she also has Scottish dates at Glasgow’s SWG3 (12 August) and the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh (18 August). With key radio stations from Germany to Australia adding her to their playlists, expect more international bookings to follow. https://www.facebook.com/Hannahlaingdj/

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk Find them on Twitter @olafwide and @newfoundsound