Under the Radar: Hamish Hawk

Hamish Hawk PIC: Jannica Honey

Earlier this year, Hamish Hawk was selected to showcase at our Wide Days convention by a panel of bookers from some of the world’s leading international new music events including SXSW and Eurosonic. Therefore the hugely enthusiastic response to Heavy Elevator, his new album released on Scottish label Assai, should come as no surprise.

Boasting the lyrical prowess of the Divine Comedy and Jarvis Cocker, the poetic Edinburgh-based crooner has long been championed by Radio Scotland’s Vic Galloway, who has been followed more recently by 6 Music, Radio X, Radio 2’s Jo Whiley and Germany’s Radio Eins. The adulation is well earned: Hawk is a charismatic live performer, and the current crop of songs benefit from a top band, who lend them a more bombastic edge than some of Hawk’s previous recordings.

Last week, Hawk was among the first 50 acts to be announced for next year’s Great Escape festival, and he has already sold out the London and Glasgow dates of his forthcoming tour. With international offers beckoning for 2022, expect this artist to soar.

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk

