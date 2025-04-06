Under the Radar: Gurry Wurry
Gurry Wurry, aka Dave King, has been making waves at home and abroad from his Leith base since 2023, when he launched his debut album, Not As Bad As It Sounds. The eclectic collection of songs led to comparisons with a diverse range of artists, but underpinning his work is a vocal style and laid-back joyousness reminiscent of Edwyn Collins, combined with the addition of strings and 1970s keyboards.
Gurry Wurry’s follow up in 2024, Happy For Now, further extended his appeal, garnering radio plays on 6 Music, Radio Scotland and stations as far afield as Australia, France, Germany and The Netherlands. Recorded by Idlewild’s Rod Jones, it was released on a limited run of cassettes and helped secure a support with platinum US artist Dent May.
A third album is already in the works with a bank of 40 compositions to choose from. In the meantime, Gurry Wurry is set to play a special matinee show on 1 May as part of Born to be Wide’s New From Scotland showcase and is preparing to release a new single and video in the summer, see www.linktr.ee/gurrywurry
Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide visit www.borntobewide.co.uk
