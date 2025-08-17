Under the Radar: Gun Ghaol

Gun Ghaol

The world’s first Gaelic metalcore band have amassed a sizable online audience with their wall-of-noise head bangers, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Gun Ghaol started life as the solo project of Colin Stone, who began releasing tracks on TikTok and YouTube, but it has since evolved into the world’s first (and only) Gaelic metalcore band, creating energetic, rage-filled, wall-of-noise head bangers.

Now consisting of Stone on vocals, Stuart Bradley on drums, Finlay Cable on bass and Paul Martin on guitar, the band was recently featured on Gaelic TV station BBC Alba after a blistering performance at Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival.

Their most recent singles Air An Oir and Tog Dealbh have clocked up tens of thousands of streams on Spotify and secured airplay via Amazing Radio and Welsh station Radio Wigwam, and Gun Ghaol have amassed a sizable online audience, with over 17,000 subscribers on their YouTube channel.

Their debut EP Sgrios is released on 29 August and they’ve enlisted the expertise of producer Kieran Smith who has worked with Under The Radar favourites To Kill Achilles and Bitterwood. Their next live outing is at the Dorn San Aer festival in Donegal on 27 September, see https://gunghaol.com/

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk