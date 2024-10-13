Under the Radar: GIRLS.SPEAK.FRENCH
Although relative newcomers, Glasgow indie quartet GIRLS.SPEAK.FRENCH are creating a genuine buzz. Their first three singles were produced by Kevin Burleigh (Paolo Nutini, Lewis Capaldi, Fatherson) and their latest two – Idea of You and Is there any space on the moon? – were produced by Jamie Holmes (Gerry Cinnamon, The Lapelles, Declan Welsh & The Decadent West) from his Castle of Doom Studios in Glasgow. The latter secured the group the coveted Single of the Week spot on The Afternoon Show on BBC Radio Scotland and they’ve been championed by Shereen Cutkelvin on BBC Introducing and Jim Gellatly via Amazing Radio as well as publications including SNACK Magazine.
They’ve also played sold out shows at Glasgow venues such as King Tut’s, Oran Mor and Nice N Sleazy and were nominated as Best Newcomer at the Scottish Alternative Music Awards. Festival appearances include Tenement Trail, Stag and Dagger and Songs From Northern Britain Festival in Stockon-on-Tees. Definitely ones to watch 2025, see https://www.instagram.com/girls.speak.french
Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk
Off Axis Tours CIC is an artist-to-artist, community interest company, on a mission to make the live industry fairer for musicians. Off Axis enables bands and solo acts to build a nationwide fanbase by swapping gigs and touring the UK. They offer a transparent model, where artists keep 100 per cent of profits, showcase at festivals and benefit from expert mentoring. Get tickets or join at https://offaxisgigs.com