Under the Radar: GIRLS.SPEAK.FRENCH

GIRLS.SPEAK.FRENCH

Nominated in the Best Newcomer category at the Scottish Alternative Music Awards, Glasgow four-piece GIRLS.SPEAK.FRENCH are definitely ones to watch in 2025, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although relative newcomers, Glasgow indie quartet GIRLS.SPEAK.FRENCH are creating a genuine buzz. Their first three singles were produced by Kevin Burleigh (Paolo Nutini, Lewis Capaldi, Fatherson) and their latest two – Idea of You and Is there any space on the moon? – were produced by Jamie Holmes (Gerry Cinnamon, The Lapelles, Declan Welsh & The Decadent West) from his Castle of Doom Studios in Glasgow. The latter secured the group the coveted Single of the Week spot on The Afternoon Show on BBC Radio Scotland and they’ve been championed by Shereen Cutkelvin on BBC Introducing and Jim Gellatly via Amazing Radio as well as publications including SNACK Magazine.

They’ve also played sold out shows at Glasgow venues such as King Tut’s, Oran Mor and Nice N Sleazy and were nominated as Best Newcomer at the Scottish Alternative Music Awards. Festival appearances include Tenement Trail, Stag and Dagger and Songs From Northern Britain Festival in Stockon-on-Tees. Definitely ones to watch 2025, see https://www.instagram.com/girls.speak.french

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk