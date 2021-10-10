Under the Radar: Georgia Cécile

Georgia Cécile PIC: Laura Bourjac

Georgia Cécile was already making waking waves in jazz circles pre-pandemic, winning the best vocalist gong at the Scottish Jazz Awards two years ago and being nominated in the same category at the Jazz FM Awards in 2020. However, her songwriting partnership with composer and pianist Euan Stevenson, clearly has a crossover over appeal with the likes of BBC Introducing and Radio Scotland’s Afternoon Show picking up on her recently released album, Only The Lover Sings.

Drawing inspiration from the likes of Burt Bacharach, John Barrie and Marvin Hamlisch the songs evoke films from a bygone era, while still retaining a contemporary feel.

The independently-released album, which was supported by Creative Scotland, reached number three in the official Jazz & Blues Chart and features an array of instruments including Hammond organ, strings and horns. The songs are set to be performed at her forthcoming shows at St Andrews Voices Festival on 15 October and Edinburgh’s Queen’s Hall the following night, with dates in November at Ronnie Scott’s and the London Jazz Festival. See www.georgiacecile.com

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk

Taking place at QMU in Glasgow on 6 November during COP26, Common Ground Fest aims to bring together musicians, politicians, activists and the general public with the goal of transforming the economy and saving the planet. Presented by FiiS (Festival Internacional de Innovación Social) and WEAll (Wellbeing Economy Alliance), the programme includes talks from Caroline Lucas MP, Dr Katherine Trebeck, Sandrine Dixson, Pat Kane and Julieta Martínez, as well as music from The Fratellis, The Dalmar Chorus (Kapil Seshasayee, Willie Campbell), Colonel Mustard & The Dijon 5, Sacred Paws and Kitti, see https://www.commongroundfest.org (Free entry, doors 4pm, ages 14+)

