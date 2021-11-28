Under the Radar: Gallus

Gallus PIC: Ryan Hunter

Since forming in 2018 Gallus have attracted a solid live following, with a sell-out King Tut’s show and a well-received TRNSMT performance already under their collective belt.

Taking their name from the Glasgow pub where they first met, the five-piece are now set to win over more fans outside Scotland with their high-octane guitar sound. Already announced for SXSW in March and as one of the “First Fifty” acts for The Great Escape festival in Brighton next summer, Gallus are playing a run of English dates in December with a homecoming show at St Luke’s on 21 December close to selling out.

Signed to the record label and booking agency set up by the iconic amplifier manufacturer Marshall, their most recent single Fruitflies is likely to strike a chord with fans of Weezer and will be followed by a string of EP releases in 2022. Continental European dates are also in the pipeline and are set to include shows in Germany, Belgium, France and The Netherlands. See www.facebook.com/gallusmusic

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk

