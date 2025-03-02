Under the Radar: Fraser McLean

Fraser McLean

Prolific young West Lothian singer-songwriter Fraser McLean has a knack for penning masterful pop tracks, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Hailing from Bathgate in West Lothian, Fraser McLean is an incredibly prolific young singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. He’s still only 22, yet despite his tender years he’s already shared a stage with artists including Callum Beattie and fellow West Lothian superstar and UTR favourite Lewis Capaldi, not to mention touring the UK with wrest. He’s also performed at local festival Party at the Palace, as well as Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival and Kendal Calling.

McLean spent the last couple of years honing his songwriting craft, co-writing with artists and producers including the likes of Keir Gibson, Prentice Robertson (lead singer in excellent indie act Vistas) and Liam McCluskey (HYYTS, Kehlani, Cammy Barnes, GUN).

His excellent debut single All That You Wanted, was both produced and co-written by Keir Gibson and was released last Friday. It’s already secured airplay courtesy of Jim Gellatly on Amazing Radio (both in the UK and US) and Radio Wigwam, and we predict his masterful songwriting talents will secure plenty more in the future. Listen at https://frasermclean.ffm.to/allthatyouwanted

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide visit www.borntobewide.co.uk