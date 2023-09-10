All Sections
Under the Radar: Foreign Mornings

With their excellent debut album 4am due out later this week, Belfast/Edinburgh rockers Foreign Mornings could soon be on everyone’s radar, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon
By Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon
Published 10th Sep 2023, 07:00 BST
Foreign MorningsForeign Mornings
Foreign Mornings

Foreign Mornings are a fast-paced alternative rock band based between Belfast and Edinburgh, with frontman Michael Wilkinson adopting the capital as his home-from-home. The group is completed by Reece McGuinness, Ben Greeves, Jack McKenna and Colm Mulholland.

This year they’ve toured throughout the UK, including gigs in Edinburgh, Falkirk, Glasgow, Newcastle, Belfast, Whitehaven, Sheffield and festival slots at Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival near Inverness, the Great Escape in Brighton and the Stendhal Festival near Limavady.

They’ve also been championed by the BBC Rapal team on BBC Radio nan Gàidheal, by Jim Gellatly on Amazing Radio, and by NetSounds, as well as BBC Introducing, RTE2XM, and more.

Their excellent debut album, 4am is self-released on Friday, with launch shows at the Oh Yeah Music Centre in Belfast on 23 September, Bennigans Bar in Derry on 30 September and at The Mash House in Edinburgh on 20 October, supporting UTR favourites Dubinski. For more info see https://linktr.ee/foreignmornings

