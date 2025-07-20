Under the Radar: Florence Jack

Florence Jack

Florence Jack’s pop brilliance has seen her picking up airplay in all the right places, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Florence Jack is a gifted singer-songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist hailing from Aberdeen. She possesses a genuine pop brilliance, crafting energetic, masterful electro-pop gems with infectious choruses, reminiscent of her biggest influence, Taylor Swift. Her songwriting prowess has led to regular airplay across the BBC, including BBC Introducing, BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Radio nan Gàidheal and she has been featured in publications including The Skinny and POST Aberdeen. A prolific collaborator, she’s also co-written songs with Paul Statham (Dido, Kylie Minogue), rapper Yxng STUNNA and EDM producers Ian Robert and Charlie Aylesbury.

The first single from her debut EP, Block You, has already secured airplay via Amazing Radio (both in the US and UK), CamGlen, Radio Wigwam and on several Spotify playlists.

She plays King Tut’s in Glasgow on 30 July, Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival in Beauly on 2 August, Live at Dun in Brechin on 16 August and Sheb Fest in Devon on 30 August, with her EP launch at Cafe Drummonds in Aberdeen on 27 September, see https://florencejack.com/

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk