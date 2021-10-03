Under the Radar: Finn Anderson

Finn Anderson PIC: Sedona May

Born in Dundee and raised in the East Neuk of Fife, Finn Anderson is a gifted songwriter and composer. He’s toured the US with Sofar Sounds, is a regular fixture at Celtic Connections, performs as part of LGBT+ folk collective Bogha-Frois and composed the music for hit musical Islander, earning glowing reviews in The Stage and elsewhere.

Anderson co-produced his forthcoming album Into the Arms of Ghosts with David Macfarlane and recorded at Chem19 Studios. Scheduled for release on 22 October, it features musicians from across the folk, jazz and classical scenes, including Phil Hague (Admiral Fallow), David Bowden (Fergus McCreadie Trio, Mezcla), Laura Jane Wilkie (Kinnaris Quintet), Alice Allen (Scottish Ensemble), Katrina Lee (Scottish Ballet), Scott Glanville (Luthia), Robert Newth and Daniel Jarvis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forthcoming live shows include The Glad Café in Glasgow on 16 December and The Voodoo Rooms in Edinburgh on 19 December, see https://finnanderson.co.uk

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk

Taking place at QMU in Glasgow on 6 November during COP26, Common Ground Fest aims to bring together musicians, politicians, activists and the general public with the goal of transforming the economy and saving the planet. Presented by FiiS (Festival Internacional de Innovación Social) and WEAll (Wellbeing Economy Alliance), the programme includes talks from Caroline Lucas MP, Dr Katherine Trebeck, Sandrine Dixson, Pat Kane and Julieta Martínez, as well as music from The Fratellis, The Dalmar Chorus (Kapil Seshasayee, Willie Campbell), Colonel Mustard & The Dijon 5, Sacred Paws and Kitti, see https://www.commongroundfest.org (Free entry, doors 4pm, ages 14+)

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.