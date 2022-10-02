Under the Radar: Fergus McCreadie

Fergus McCreadie

Fergus McCreadie has enjoyed widespread acclaim since his self-released debut album, Turas, led to him making the finals of the BBC Jazz Musician of the Year and a gong at the Scottish Jazz Awards. Its follow up, Cairn, also picked up numerous plaudits and the trend continues with this year’s Forest Floor.

His latest release has landed nominations for the Mercury Music Prize, the Scottish Album of the Year Award and two Jazz FM awards. Released on Edition Records, it sees the pianist and composer continue his collaboration with Stephen Henderson (drums) and David Bowden (double bass) and incorporates elements of traditional music. As McCreadie is a keen hillwalker, it should come as no surprise that Forest Floor was inspired by Scotland’s landscape.

The trio play the Callander Jazz Festival today, then make their Paris debut on Thursday, playing Salzburg the following night. An appearance at the London Jazz Festival (13 November) is set to be followed by dates in Belgium, the Netherlands and Switzerland, then a UK tour is in the pipeline for February. In the meantime, there may well be an award announcement or two in the coming weeks. See www.fergusmccreadie.co.uk

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk Find them on Twitter @olafwide and @newfoundsound