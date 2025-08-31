Under the Radar: Ferester

Ferester

Aberdeenshire songwriter Ferester (aka Spencer O’Grady) has rapidly built up a global audience, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hailing from rural Aberdeenshire, Ferester (aka Spencer O’Grady) has built a considerable following, clocking up over two million streams in just over year and garnering respectable engagement on both TikTok and Instagram. Particularly impressive is that the DIY songwriter and producer has built a global audience organically with his captivating, country-tinged acoustic pop, without using digital advertising.

In the spring Ferester spent three weeks writing and performing in Nashville, subsequently taking to the road with local act Tophouse. Earlier this month he was one of eight acts selected to play to international bookers at our Made In Scotland Gigs showcase during the Fringe, which coincided with the release of his latest single, High Hope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 4 September he plays a special show at Innis & Gunn’s Glasgow Taproom, before joining American hitmaker Caleb Hearn on his European tour. A new single, Heal My Soul, is due out by early October, when he opens for Ireland’s Odhran Murphy on his UK dates.

Another trip to Nashville planned for the end of the year, with a Highlands & Islands tour in the pipeline for spring 2026, see https://linktr.ee/ferester

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk