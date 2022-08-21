Under the radar: FARA

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FARA

Orcadian quartet FARA consists of vocalists and fiddlers Jeana Leslie, Catriona Price, Kristan Harvey and newest member, pianist Rory Matheson. They’ve performed at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, won a German Critics’ Choice Award, been shortlisted at the Scots Trad Music Awards and been championed by BBC Radio 2, Folk Radio, BBC Alba and more.

Released on Friday, their third album Energy Islands is inspired by, and about, the fact that their native Orkney is producing more renewable energy than the National Grid can accommodate (partly due to technical innovation, partly because the island is home to an abundance of wind and water.) It’s a masterclass in Scottish traditional folk and was co-produced by award-winning violinist, vocalist and BBC broadcaster Seonaid Aitken.

They embark on an extensive autumn tour in September, with key dates including several hometown shows as well as performances at Eden Court theatre in Inverness on 20 October and The Tolbooth in Stirling on 21 October. See visit https://faramusic.co.uk

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk Find them on Twitter @olafwide and @newfoundsound