Under the Radar: Fairways

Fairways PIC: Daniel Blake

With a new EP of feel-good songs just released, Fairways are a promising indie-pop quartet, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Fairways are an extremely promising indie-pop quartet making feel-good songs inspired by 1980s synth-pop and the guitar-led anthems of the early noughties. Hailing from Falkirk, the band consists of Jamie Greenaway, Patrick Gillooly, Mark Adams, and Ross McRitchie.

They’ve previously been championed by Jim Gellatly on Amazing Radio, supported US pop rock group Iglu & Hartly, headlined the King Tut’s Summer Nights Festival and performed at multi-venue festival Tenement Trail. Also, as a 12-year-old, lead singer and songwriter Jamie Greenaway was in an acoustic duo that supported The Proclaimers.

Fairways’ debut EP Social Norms was self-released on Friday, and stand out singles include Read Your Mind, Dopamine and Infatuation. The band also just announced a headline gig at Glasgow’s McChuills on 26 July. See https://linktr.ee/fairwaysband

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide visit www.borntobewide.co.uk