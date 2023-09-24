Under the Radar: Eyve
We saw Evye in action at the Pitch hip-hop convention last month and were bowled over by the power and variety of her live set. The Glasgow-based artist grew up in Zimbabwe singing in a church choir, but at the age of 17 had a rap epiphany when she discovered Missy Elliot, Wu-Tang Clan and Nicki Minaj. Her musical palate has been broadened through the club scene in her adopted city, which has imbued here with a love of techno.
All these influences are evident in her new five track ep Go Honey Go, which came out of a mentoring programme funded by the Youth Music Initiative and was recorded at UP2STNDRD Studios. Released on 27 September it is rousing calling-card which amply underlines why Eyve has already garnered attention from BBC Introducing, Radio One and Selector Radio.
On 30 September she is set to perform with visual artist Veronica Petukhov at Glasgow’s Tramway, as part of the Sonica Surge Festival. This will be followed by a special event on 4 November at the Transmission Gallery and Stereo, which marks the release of a video and her next EP, Sista! Beyond The Sky Isn’t The Limit. See www.nameseyve.com
Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk Find them on Twitter @olafwide and @newfoundsound
