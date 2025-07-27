Under the Radar: Eyes of Home

Eyes of Home

Edinburgh quartet Eyes of Home are having a landmark year, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Eyes of Home are a highly promising indie rock band who specialise in creating emotional, upbeat hits, influenced by the likes of Franz Ferdinand, The Killers, Kings of Leon and The Strokes. Consisting of identical twins Shaun and Arron Leishman, with Jack Brady and Tomas Potter completing the lineup, the Edinburgh quartet are having a landmark year.

To date, they’ve been championed by BBC Introducing, Amazing Radio (both in the US and UK), Welsh station Radio Wigwam, CamGlen Radio and arts and music magazine Qulture Mag, as well as featuring on numerous playlists. Their producer Graeme Young, former owner and engineer of Edinburgh’s legendary Chamber Studios, has been instrumental in honing their radio-friendly sound.

The band have already sold out Sneaky Pete’s in the capital, and their next live outing is on the Seedlings stage at Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival in Beauly on Friday, followed by a slot at King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut in Glasgow on 8 August, as part of their Summer Nights Festival, see https://linktr.ee/eyesofhome

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk