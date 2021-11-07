Under the Radar: Ewan McVicar

Ewan McVicar

For most people who follow the UK charts, Ewan McVicar’s current hit Tell Me Something Good will be their first taste of the young DJ and producer. However, his recent success belies the years of promoting club nights and dabbling with a wide range electronic genres, often drawing on the classic rave sounds popular in his native Ayr in the 90s.

He got his first break when a local DJ took him under his wing, providing a mixer and introducing him to Ableton’s studio software. And from setting up decks on his mum’s ironing board, he soon built a solid following in his home town for his Ten nights.

Although he graduated in teaching, his decision pursue music is paying off. His current hit is licensed to Ministry of Sound, and it coincides with a new residency at Glasgow’s Sub Club and a headline slot The Fly’s Hogmany special in Edinburgh. And while international bookings are on the cards for 2022, he also plans to team up with pioneering promoters Streetrave for a festival set to put Ayr firmly back on the rave map.

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk

