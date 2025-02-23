Under the Radar: Evie Waddell

Evie Waddell’s talents feature on a new album which is both innovative and eclectic, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Evie Waddell is a Gaelic and Scots singer, BSL interpreter, fiddler and now rapper, hailing from Stirlingshire, and she features on a new 12-track album, Lab Raps, which is innovative, groundbreaking and eclectic. Produced by Paul MacAlindin, artistic director of The Glasgow Barons orchestra in Govan, in partnership with the recovery community event provider Freed Up, the album is based on an ingenious concept: award-winning musicians from the classical, jazz and folk worlds collaborate with hip-hop artists, meaning generic backing tracks are replaced by real instruments.

Rappers Waddell, Freestyle Master, MOG, AjForty7, SVG and Sweet Rogue are accompanied by BBC Young Jazz Musicians of the Year Neil Sutcliffe and Ewan Hastie along with BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year finalist Roo Geddes and folk musicians Lewis Banks, Zach Ronan, Dan Griffin.

Stand-out tracks include the Puirt à Beul / Gaelic mouth music songs Horo leanainn thu and Faca tu Nighean Ruadh, both featuring Waddell. Often used for dancing when an instrument wasn’t available, Puirt à Beul is a traditional type of vocal music and arguably an early form of rap. Lab Raps is released on Friday, see https://www.glasgowbarons.com/

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide visit www.borntobewide.co.uk