Under the Radar: Étáin

Étáin PIC: Elena Stanley

Étáin has a gift for penning dreamy, acoustic pop songs, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Growing up in the north-west of Ireland, Étáin had a solid musical foundation, with both her parents playing in a band. By her teens she was regularly playing gigs, often finishing her homework afterwards. She continued her musical pursuits while studying law and politics, eventually combining her interests to complete a Masters at Edinburgh University, focusing on the political dimensions of punk.

Since moving to Scotland in 2020, Étáin has released several tracks which reveal a gift for penning dreamy, acoustic pop songs which have resulted in bookings including Celtic Connections, Electric Picnic and Dublin’s National Concert Hall.

Her latest single, Combustible, is out on 31 October and in spite of the date it boasts a laid-back, summery feel. It is the first from a forthcoming album, The Well, which is due out on 20 March and includes a limited run of cassettes.

A live date in early December is to be announced, followed by a Celtic Connections show on 31 January. Also look out for an exciting multi-arts performance based on the album, scheduled to take place in Edinburgh in April, see https://linktr.ee/thisisetain

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk