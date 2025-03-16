Under the Radar: Ellyn Oliver

Ellyn Oliver PIC: Euan Robertson

Ellyn Oliver’s forthcoming EP brings together an impressive array of musical and artistic talent, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Originally from Aberdeenshire but now based in Bathgate, Ellyn Oliver is a sublime talent, her unusual vocal phrasing reminiscent of artists like Regina Spektor and Nora Jones. She has secured airplay on BBC Radio Scotland, Amazing Radio via Christian station UCB and performed at the Orkney Jazz and Blues Festival, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Celtic Connections.

Her music combines gospel, folk, pop, jazz and soul and explores themes of love, faith and friendship. Due to be released on 28 March, her new single Where Did The Time Go is dedicated to her best friend, with the art inspired by a North Coast 500 road trip they took together. The track is taken from her forthcoming Seaglass EP, which features the musical talents of Jonathan Green, Matt Carmichael, Ifedade Thomas, Mario Caribe, Paul Harrison, Mirek Hodun and Greg Irons, and also boasts artist and illustrator David Fleck-designed artwork for each song.

Oliver supports UTR favourites Howling Home at Glasgow’s Hug and Pint on Thursday and has tour dates in the calendar to accompany each song from the EP, see https://www.ellynoliver.com/

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide visit www.borntobewide.co.uk