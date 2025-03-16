Under the Radar: Ellyn Oliver

By Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon
Comment
Published 16th Mar 2025, 07:00 BST
Ellyn Oliver PIC: Euan Robertsonplaceholder image
Ellyn Oliver PIC: Euan Robertson
Ellyn Oliver’s forthcoming EP brings together an impressive array of musical and artistic talent, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Originally from Aberdeenshire but now based in Bathgate, Ellyn Oliver is a sublime talent, her unusual vocal phrasing reminiscent of artists like Regina Spektor and Nora Jones. She has secured airplay on BBC Radio Scotland, Amazing Radio via Christian station UCB and performed at the Orkney Jazz and Blues Festival, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Celtic Connections.

Her music combines gospel, folk, pop, jazz and soul and explores themes of love, faith and friendship. Due to be released on 28 March, her new single Where Did The Time Go is dedicated to her best friend, with the art inspired by a North Coast 500 road trip they took together. The track is taken from her forthcoming Seaglass EP, which features the musical talents of Jonathan Green, Matt Carmichael, Ifedade Thomas, Mario Caribe, Paul Harrison, Mirek Hodun and Greg Irons, and also boasts artist and illustrator David Fleck-designed artwork for each song.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Oliver supports UTR favourites Howling Home at Glasgow’s Hug and Pint on Thursday and has tour dates in the calendar to accompany each song from the EP, see https://www.ellynoliver.com/

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide visit www.borntobewide.co.uk

Off Axis Tours CIC is an artist-to-artist, community interest company, on a mission to make the live industry fairer for musicians. Off Axis enables bands and solo acts to build a nationwide fanbase by swapping gigs and touring the UK. They offer a transparent model, where artists keep 100 per cent of profits, showcase at festivals and benefit from expert mentoring. Get tickets or join at https://offaxisgigs.com

Related topics:Aberdeenshire
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice