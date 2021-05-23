Under the Radar: Eliza Shaddad

Eliza Sheddad

Sudanese-Scottish artist Eliza Shaddad’s poignant new single Now You’re Alone was released on Tuesday, and is an exploration of isolation and connection penned during the pandemic.

Her previously released singles Blossom and Heaven have so far been championed by everyone from The Independent and The Sunday Times to Clash Magazine, as well as picking up support from Lauren Laverne, Guy Garvey, Gideon Coe and Jack Saunders on BBC 6Music and BBC Radio 1. Her music has also been featured internationally by the likes of Apple Music 1, Radio Eins, KCRW and Triple J.

Taken from her incredibly accomplished album The Woman You Want, due for release via Rosemundy Records / Wow and Flutter on 16 July, it was produced by BJ Jackson, mixed by Grammy Award winner Sam Okell (Celeste, PJ Harvey, Graham Coxon) and mastered by Tim Rowkins (Rina Sawayama).

All going well, Shaddad will embark on an extensive UK tour in November, visiting Glasgow’s The Hug and Pint on 20 November, see https://www.elizashaddad.com

