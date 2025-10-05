Under the Radar: Eleanor Hickey
Glasgow-based Eleanor Hickey grew up in a musical household on South Uist, and started writing and performing songs not long after she began to talk. She’s earned airplay via BBC Introducing in Scotland, BBC Introducing Humberside, the RAPAL show on BBC Radio Nan Gaidheal, Amazing Radio and on regional stations including CamGlen and Radio Wigwam.
With influences ranging from Angel Olsen to Joni Mitchell, Aretha Franklin, The Supremes and Big Thief, she’s secured slots at festivals such as Celtic Connections and Solas, and played concerts in various places for secret shows collective Sofar Sounds.
Her debut EP, Evening Swell, is self-released on 7 November with the launch party taking place at The Old Hairdressers in Glasgow on 28 November with support from Louary and Alexandra Shrinivas, and there are additional tour dates in the calendar across the UK in February next year. Listen to the lead single from her EP titled Pesky Rain, which was released last month, at https://www.instagram.com/eleanorhickey_
Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk
