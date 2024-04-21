Under the Radar: Edy Forey

Edy Foray PIC: Dave MacKinnon

Edy Szewy and Guilhem Forey had an early start in music, the former writing songs for an imaginary girl band with her sisters, while the latter developed an interest in the piano at the tender age of four. Hailing respectively from Poland and France, they first met on Edinburgh’s student circuit and have been making waves with their debut album, Culture Today, which has seen the duo featured on Jazz FM, Radio Scotland, BBC London and several stations stateside.

Mixed and mastered by Bob Power (whose credits include De La Soul, A Tribe Called Quest and Erykah Badu), it includes appearances from Japanese flugelhorn player Toku, Snarky Puppy’s Michael League and Bob Reynolds, not to mention Femi Koleoso from Mercury Music Prize winners Ezra Collective.

Describing their sound as urban jazz, Edy Forey have already played to audiences in New York and London, but will be performing a Wide Days showcase in their adopted city at Sneaky Pete’s on 2 May and the Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival on 18 July. Record collectors can also look forward to a vinyl version of Culture Today in the coming weeks. See https://www.edyforey.com/

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide visit www.borntobewide.co.uk