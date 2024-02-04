Under the Radar: Each Confide

Each Confide

Hailing from Bathgate but currently based in Glasgow, Each Confide are Craig-Russell Horne and Chris Greig – a duo creating a slick, dreamy synth pop sound influenced by artists like Bon Iver and James Blake.

To date, they’ve released a series of singles and sold out shows including at the legendary King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut, as part of their Summer Nights festival, and at Glasgow’s Flying Duck venue.

As well as bringing 2023 to a triumphant close on various ones to watch lists, they frequently secure airplay on BBC Radio Scotland, with Shereen Cutkelvin and Phoebe I-H on BBC Introducing in Scotland regularly supporting the pair. They also enjoyed a six-week spell in the number one spot on the Amazing Radio US chart.

Their brand new single You & I was released on Friday and is another fine example of how to create an electropop gem, expertly produced with plenty of beats, beeps and blips. Listen at https://linktr.ee/eachconfide

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk Find them on Twitter @olafwide and @newfoundsound