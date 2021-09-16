Under the Radar: Dylan John Thomas

Dylan John Thomas PIC: Anthony Mooney

When Dylan John Thomas recently wowed a huge crowd at TRNSMT, it was the result of years of honing his craft – a process which started when he was bought a cheap guitar at the age of 13. Serving a four-year busking apprenticeship, he created a rapport with thousands of his fellow Glaswegians, both playing the streets and at open mic nights. In that time, he forged a strong friendship with Gerry Cinnamon, who co-wrote his debut single and who he has supported on numerous arena dates. Other high-profile fans include Liam Gallagher, who personally invited him to open his Hydro show.

Media interest is also gathering pace, ranging from Radio X to Radio Scotland’s afternoon show, as well as a revealing interviews on the Blethered podcast, where Thomas talks about growing up in foster care and having ADHD.

His recent single, Feel The Fire, has just been released on Noel Gallagher’s Ignition label and will be included on a 12” vinyl. Dates in Dundee, Aberdeen and Glasgow have been announced for mid-November and are likely to be the last opportunity to see him play in an intimate setting. see www.dylanjohnthomas.com

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk

