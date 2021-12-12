Under the Radar: dvr

dvr PIC: Maxwell Granger

North Berwick teenager dvr (aka Dillon), has flourished during the pandemic, using the past 20 months to hone his craft and develop a huge online following. After cram-recording his debut track, Am Sleep, in his school’s studio two days before the first lockdown, he immersed himself in writing and learning production.

His first EP led to plaudits from Snoop Dog and Clara Amfo, as well as a collaboration with Kenny Beats, with whom he connected via an online forum hosted by the legendary producer. And with his tracks picking up millions of streams and thousands of listeners in North America, dvr was quickly snapped up by XL Recordings, which launched superstars Adele, The Prodigy and Dizzy Rascal.

Dillon describes his songs as “diary entries” and his first single on the label, Dirty Tapes, deals with a dark period of illness. Released on vinyl and cassette on 14 January, it is likely to appeal to fans of Beck. His first live dates are being lined up for 2022 and the signs are that dvr could be Scotland’s next international success story.

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk

