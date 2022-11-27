Under the Radar: Dopesickfly

With Karen Dunbar rapping on their new single, the future’s looking bright for Glasgow’s Dopesickfly, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Dopesickfly and Karen Dunbar

Dopesickfly are a Glasgow-based collective incorporating a variety of sounds and styles, reflective of their diverse cultural backgrounds, with members hailing from the Scottish Highlands, Ireland, the US, Indonesia and the Philippines.

The group have played festivals including Common Ground, Belladrum Tartan Heart, Doune The Rabbit Hole and the Edinburgh Jazz Festival. They have also been championed by BBC Introducing in Scotland with Phoebe I-H and Shereen Cutkelvin, via The Afternoon Show with Grant Stott, and by our sister paper The Scotsman.

After watching the band perform live at the UEFA Euro fanzone in Glasgow Green last year, comedian, actor and rapper Karen Dunbar asked them to collaborate in a series of outdoor writing workshop events across Glasgow, which in turn resulted in a verse by Dunbar being added to Dopesickfly song We Are One, due for release on 2 December.

The band perform live on 20 December at Govan and Linthouse Parish Church, in partnership with The Glasgow Barons and their Musicians in Exile programme, visit https://ffm.to/weareonesong.OIS

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk Find them on Twitter @olafwide and @newfoundsound