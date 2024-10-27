Under the Radar: DJ Rawzi
DJ Rawzi spent most of her early life at a boarding school in Uganda, before moving to Edinburgh to study. However, an interest in music led to her taking to the decks and in 2022 she won the Young Sounds DJ competition which in turn secured bookings at the Reading Festival and Kelburn Garden Party. Moreover, she is a resident at several Edinburgh clubs.
After meeting producer Paul Croan at a product launch at the city’s Banana Row studio, DJ Rawzi has now ventured into making her own music, with Croan’s Alextronic Records due to release the single Bumpa Rollin’ next month. The track is a collaboration with dancehall artist Jah Jah Yute and Edinburgh-vocalist Constance. It is set to be accompanied by a series of specially made TikTok videos which will see her working with Ugandan choreographer Afroking, as well as videographer One Living Director.
In addition to her regular club appearances, DJ Rawzi will be playing at the Samedia Hogmanay party at Edinburgh’s La Belle Angelle, and a reggaeton track is set to follow in the New Year. For details of releases, mixes and forthcoming appearances visit https://linktr.ee/Rawzi256
Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk
