Under the Radar: Diving Station

Diving Station

Anna McLuckie is a talented singer-songwriter from Edinburgh, currently based in Manchester. In addition to teaching and solo work, McLuckie also writes, sings and plays clàrsach alongside Sean Rogan (guitar), George Burrage (bass) and Barnabas Kimberley (drums and backing vocals) for excellent dream-folk indie band Diving Station.

They’ve been championed by The Line of Best Fit, The Skinny, Guy Garvey, Steve Lamacq and Tom Robinson on BBC Radio 6 Music and Bob Harris on BBC Radio 2, and played festivals such as Glastonbury, Bluedot and Un-Convention (where we first saw them live). McLuckie was also mentored by will.i.am when she appeared on The Voice.

Their new EP, June Damp, was released last month and it’s as beautiful and delicate as it is catchy and buoyant. Produced by Hugo Meredith-Hardy (David Gray, Caro) and co-mixed by band member Rogan, it features a sublime strings arrangement by Pete Whitfield and stunning art from Amrit Randhawa. Listen and find out more at https://divingstation.co.uk/

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk

