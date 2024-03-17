Under the Radar: Diving Horse

Diving Horse

With influences ranging from LCD Soundsystem to The National, Glasgow sextet Diving Horse are an exciting proposition, their artful indie rock combining poetic lyrics with masterful pop hooks. New single I Don’t Need The Lord, released on 5 April, comes with an irresistible danceable vibe and alternating boy/girl vocal parts.

They brought 2023 to a close performing at Glasgow Broadcast for Hogmanay and have been busy building a fanbase playing in and around Glasgow including at McChuills, Bloc and The Record Factory. Jim Gellatly has championed the band via Amazing Radio, and they have also received support from Sunny Govan and online blogs such as Scots Whay Hae!

It’s not only the killer songs that appeal: the band members also have wide-ranging interests outside music, boasting an award-winning archivist, a published poet, a marine surveyor and a reality TV star among their number. See https://linktr.ee/divinghorse

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk Find them on X @olafwide and @newfoundsound