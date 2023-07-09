Under the Radar: Disco Mary

Disco Mary are a Glasgow-based indie pop act

Glasgow-based indie-pop act Disco Mary have a revolving group of collaborators, including their most recent single Magic In The Hours featuring Dutch musician Charly Haze (aka Charlot Henzen) and their upcoming groove-laden The Once & Future Me featuring UTR favourite and DJ Mag Best of British / Scottish Album of the Year Award winner NOVA.

The single, released via Groove Bound Records on 20 July has already been championed by BBC Radio 6 Music’s Tom Robinson. Fellow 6 Music DJ Steve Lamacq is also a fan and they’ve previously enjoyed support from Shereen Cutkelvin and Phoebe I-H on BBC Introducing in Scotland, BBC Rapal, BBC Radio Scotland and thanks to Jim Gellatly on Amazing Radio. They’ve also had music synced on E4’s Made In Chelsea and featured on various Spotify editorial playlists.

The band also released a limited edition Disco Mary Comic, explaining where they take their name from, which was a hit at the Acme Scotland Comic Con. Visit https://www.instagram.com/discomaryband/ and https://www.facebook.com/discomaryband

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk Find them on Twitter @olafwide and @newfoundsound