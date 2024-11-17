Under the Radar: Dillon Barrie

Dillon Barrie PIC: Ryan Johnston

The winner of this year’s Sound of Young Scotland Award, Dillon Barrie is one to watch, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Dillon Barrie grew up in Pitlochry, drumming and programming beats on his laptop with no connection to the outside world of music he wanted to be a part of. All this changed, however, when he moved to Glasgow in 2021 to take up a place on Royal Conservatoire of Scotland’s jazz course, and he swiftly set about immersing himself in the local scene.

For two-and-a-half years, Barrie ran the successful Supersonic Thursdays, a live music night which led to a spin-off clothing brand called Forma. Featuring a diverse range of genres, including jazz, hip-hop and dub, it also helped connect Barrie to creative collaborators such as Noushy Nanguy and the Rebecca Vasmant Ensemble.

In March he was appointed creative director of the Scottish National Jazz to preside over the NU-Age Sounds Tour, and in the summer picked up the RCS’s George Duncan Prize for jazz composition 2024.

The success continued last month when he won the Sound of Young Scotland gong at the Scottish Album of the Year awards. Incredibly, all this has been achieved while studying full time and his debut LP, released next summer, looks set to coincide with his graduation.

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk