Under the Radar: Dear Heather

Dear Heather

Drawing on a huge range of influences, Edinburgh four-piece Dear Heather produce a truly eclectic sound, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dear Heather are an eclectic and fantastically tongue-in-cheek Edinburgh-based quartet, well known for their fun, theatrical and chaotic live shows. With each member of the band writing songs in a slightly different style, the result is a wonderful melting pot influenced by everyone from Beastie Boys to Pavement, The Beatles, The Pixies, The Beach Boys and more.

Their debut EP, Get My Good Side, was released in November last year on a limited edition cassette and coincided with a sold out launch party at Sneaky Pete’s in Edinburgh. The record clocked-up over 30,000 streams on Spotify alone, and secured support from Jim Gellatly on Amazing Radio, Reyt Good Magazine, CamGlen, Discovery Music and Radio Wigwam to name a few. They’ve also sold out shows in London and played iconic venues like Glasgow’s King Tut’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They play The Hug and Pint in Glasgow on Thursday, The Mash House in Edinburgh on 23 May and they’ve just been announced for Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival on 31 July. See https://dearheather.band

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide visit www.borntobewide.co.uk