Under the Radar: Dear Heather

Dear Heather are an eclectic and fantastically tongue-in-cheek Edinburgh-based quartet, well known for their fun, theatrical and chaotic live shows. With each member of the band writing songs in a slightly different style, the result is a wonderful melting pot influenced by everyone from Beastie Boys to Pavement, The Beatles, The Pixies, The Beach Boys and more.
Their debut EP, Get My Good Side, was released in November last year on a limited edition cassette and coincided with a sold out launch party at Sneaky Pete’s in Edinburgh. The record clocked-up over 30,000 streams on Spotify alone, and secured support from Jim Gellatly on Amazing Radio, Reyt Good Magazine, CamGlen, Discovery Music and Radio Wigwam to name a few. They’ve also sold out shows in London and played iconic venues like Glasgow’s King Tut’s.
They play The Hug and Pint in Glasgow on Thursday, The Mash House in Edinburgh on 23 May and they’ve just been announced for Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival on 31 July. See https://dearheather.band
