Under the Radar: Dara Dubh

Dara Dubh

Northern Irish artist takes the harp on an eclectic musical journey, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Dara Dubh, grew up in the small Northern Irish town of Ballycastle, where she picked up a succession of instruments beginning with the tin whistle at the age of five, graduating to the fiddle at seven and turning to the harp at 11. After a round-the-world trip she settled in Edinburgh in 2019 and is now arguably the city’s most ubiquitous harpist, collaborating with numerous local musicians while also playing to guests with a residency at the Balmoral Hotel.

And while her musical foundation is in traditional Irish music, her own compositions have her channelling an eclectic range of influences including indie, flamenco, blues and electronic. This is particularly evident in her new single, Void, a harp-infused drum’n’bass track which sees her teaming up with producer Haquin. Released on 16 July, ahead of a special Off The Record industry showcase at Edinburgh’s Sneaky Pete’s two days later. This will be followed by appearances at London’s HMV Oxford Street (31 July), the Royal Military Tattoo (1-24 August), a support slot for Kirsteen Harvey at King Tut’s (11 August), Dunfermline’s Outwith Festival (7 September) and an EP on 27 September.