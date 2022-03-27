Under the Radar: Cutchy Cash

Cutchy Cash

Cutchy Cash is the musical moniker of Glasgow-based Graham McHutchison. His career got off to a flying start a few years ago, after his friend uploaded a video of him performing a Paolo Nutini song and it went viral. Since then he’s sold out gigs across the country and played festivals like EH6 and Vibration.

At the height of the pandemic, he amassed a large and loyal online following and secured airplay on the likes of Amazing Radio, RAPAL on BBC Radio nan Gàidheal, as well as community stations like CamGlen and Sunny Govan Radio. Scheduled for self-release at the end of the month, his second album Subtle As Dynamite is supported with an extensive Scottish tour.

See Cutchy Cash live at The Classic Grand in Glasgow on 2 April, the King’s Theatre in Kirkcaldy on 9 April, Furys in Ayr on 7 May, Church in Dundee on 15 May, The Caledonian Bar in Port Glasgow on 21 May and Avenue in Coatbridge on 28 May. See https://www.facebook.com/cutchycashofficial/

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk

