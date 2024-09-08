Under the Radar: Curt Miles

Curt Miles

He remains a member of Glasgow band Kaputt, but Curt Miles’s new solo project has given him the freedom to channel influences including Neil Young, Beck and Roy Orbison, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Hailing from Cornwall, Curt Miles moved to Glasgow seven years ago, launching himself on the scene with his Dead Kennedys-esque punk act Yung KP, before going on to join the band Kaputt. Originally starting out as a drummer before moving on to guitar, he also comes from four generations of bakers and combines his creative endeavours with continuing the family trade at the Deanston Bakery in the city’s Southside.

Earlier this year, he borrowed a friend’s four-track porta-studio, and in a burst of inspiration recorded an album’s worth of material in his living room in just a fortnight; and, while remaining a member of Kaputt, striking out on his own has allowed him to channel his influences including Neil Young, Daniel Roman, Beck and Roy Orbison.

This week he unleashed his debut single, European Muse, on Lost Map Records’ subscription service, which coincides with his first solo live outing at Glasgow’s Freakender Festival this weekend. The label is also set to release his album What Could’ve Become Of at the end of the year, including a CD version, see www.instagram.com/curtismiles__

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk