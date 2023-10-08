Under the Radar: Culann

Culann PIC: Struan Candlish

Hailing from Irvine, Culann (pronounced Kull-Ann) are a refreshing take on the alternative rock scene, combining their signature heavy rock sound with a touch of traditional Scottish folk.

The five-piece – PJ and Sean Kelly, Greg Irish, Calum Davis and Ross McCluskie – have already played scores of festivals, toured extensively throughout Scotland and even as far afield as Sweden. They’ve also performed in front of over 40,000 people at Celtic Park, thanks to their relationship with the Mary’s Meals charity, played the Barrowland alongside Frightened Rabbit and Big Country (in aid of the Clutha Fund) and were crowned Best Live Act at the Scottish Alternative Music Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Championed by Jim Gellatly on Amazing Radio, The Wkndr Mag, local publications like the Ayrshire Post as well as online blogs like Is This Music? they’ve just released their brilliant and most personal collection of songs to date, the EP Songs of Saints & Reivers. Standout tracks are City Eternal and Heart of the Sea (with guest Ewen Henderson from Mànran). Listen at https://culann.ffm.to/songsofsaintsandreivers

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk Find them on Twitter @olafwide and @newfoundsound