Under the Radar: Cree Mackenzie

Cree Mackenzie

After a lifetime in the music business, Cree Mackenzie has just released his debut album and it’s been well worth waiting for, writes Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Cree Mackenzie is a delightful pensioner and father of four, living in Branahiue near Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis. Nearly 50 years in the making, he has just released his debut album Amalgam via Wee Studio Records.

Recorded and produced by Pete Fletcher at Blackbay Studios overlooking Kirkibost harbour on the west coast of the island, the album also features local musician Irenie Rose.

To date he’s picked up airplay via BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio Nan Gaidheal, Radio Wigwam, Radio Earn, Castle Sound Radio and Malta Sunshine Radio, to name a few.

Mackenzie has always had music in his life. He left art school early, after securing a record deal, then met David Bowie who attended one of his gigs. His mother was a classical pianist and he hosted ceilidhs over a 20-year period whilst managing a pub in Uig. He explores topics such as mental health on the album, in particular his own struggle with bipolar disorder. Watch the video at https://youtu.be/_fyXYRCx6Jo and listen https://creemackenzie.bandcamp.com/

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk