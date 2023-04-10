Under the Radar: Cortnë

Boasting a melodic, alt pop sound with a slight trad twist Cortnë’s debut single Lungs provides a tantalising snapshot of what is to come, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Cortnë releases her debut single Lungs on 14 April. Picture: Elle Mackay

We first encountered Cortnë when she was working for pioneering Scottish techno label, Soma Quality Recordings. However, her own music is the polar opposite of the banging masterpieces of her erstwhile employers.

Boasting a melodic, alt pop sound with a slight trad twist, she has performed throughout Scotland, as well further afield in Belfast (as part of an Off Axis bill), not to mention a show in Finland. She has also graced the bills of several festivals including Belladrum, Dundee Pride and this year’s Celtic Connection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 14 April Cortnë releases her debut single Lungs, which has already been featured on ITV’s SixFour drama, starring Kevin McKidd, and could easily be at home on daytime radio. The song is accompanied by a music video shot by Lewis J Smith.