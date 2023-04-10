Under the Radar: Cortnë

We first encountered Cortnë when she was working for pioneering Scottish techno label, Soma Quality Recordings. However, her own music is the polar opposite of the banging masterpieces of her erstwhile employers.
Boasting a melodic, alt pop sound with a slight trad twist, she has performed throughout Scotland, as well further afield in Belfast (as part of an Off Axis bill), not to mention a show in Finland. She has also graced the bills of several festivals including Belladrum, Dundee Pride and this year’s Celtic Connection.
On 14 April Cortnë releases her debut single Lungs, which has already been featured on ITV’s SixFour drama, starring Kevin McKidd, and could easily be at home on daytime radio. The song is accompanied by a music video shot by Lewis J Smith.
Lungs provides a tantalising snapshot of what is to come, with two more singles planned between now and autumn, when she releases her debut EP on cassette and CD (as well as digital). In the meantime, look out for more gigs and keep up to date about her latest endeavours at www.facebook.com/cortnemusic.