Under the Radar: Copper Lungs

Copper Lungs PIC: Corinne Ferdinand / Everlong Photography

This Dundee four-piece make anthemic music that should appeal to fans of Biffy Clyro and Fatherson, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Copper Lungs formed in Dundee when school friends Liam Thompson (bass) and Darren Lindsay (vocals/guitar) joined forces, going on to perform at festivals including T In The Park and Wickerman. After a lengthy hiatus, the pair have now relaunched themselves, recruiting guitarist Inaxio Abecia and drummer Evan Hill on drums.

The four-piece have a strong DIY ethos, working from their own studio in Dundee and recording around a diverse range of day jobs which include barber, music therapist and engineer in a pharmaceutical plant. This new incarnation sees the band take on a more anthemic sound incorporating synths, soaring guitars and rousing vocals, which will appeal to fans of Biffy Clyro and Fatherson.

Their forthcoming single, Pieces Of Me, is released on 8 November and will be followed by more tracks in the new year, leading up to to an album due out in April, mixed by Glasgow engineer Bruce Rintoul. It will be followed with a main stage slot at Pitlochry’s Heartland Festival, which takes place on 29 and 29 June, see https://linktr.ee/copperlungs

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk