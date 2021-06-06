Under the Radar: Club Beirut

Club Beirut

Having previously supported artists such as Under the Radar favourite Lewis Capaldi, not to mention Catfish and the Bottlemen, We Are Scientists and Pigeon Detectives, Club Beirut’s profile is on the rise.

They’ve been championed by BBC Radio Scotland, Amazing Radio, Jim Gellatly and scored a number 23 single in the Japanese charts with The One That Hurts, produced by Bruce Rintoul (Twin Atlantic, Fatherson, We Were Promised Jetpacks) and co-produced by Grammy-nominated NicoTheOwl, with a remix by Del Prez.

All being well, they will play the Party At The Palace in Linlithgow on 7 August and the Vibration Festival in Falkirk from 3-4 September, followed by a Scottish tour, visiting The Hug and Pint in Glasgow on 28 October, Sneaky Pete’s in Edinburgh on 29 October, The Tunnels in Aberdeen on 30 October and Hunter & Thompson in Dundee on 31 October. Under The Radar favourites Vansleep and Del Prez will provide support for the quartet on the tour. For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/clubbeirut

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide visit www.borntobewide.co.uk

