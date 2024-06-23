Under the Radar: Cloud House – ‘Glasgow indie-pop quintet creating a genuine buzz’
Glasgow indie-pop quintet Cloud House are creating a genuine buzz; they’ve secured the Track of the Week on BBC Radio Scotland twice, Amazing Radio’s Jim Gellatly added the group to his ones to watch 2024 list and they’ve sold out the legendary King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut.
Conor McCarry, Patrick Wallace, Jack Hughes, Calum Wray and Morgan Cardwell have also been championed by Clash Magazine and John Kennedy on Radio X as well as by publications stateside, including the likes of New York Weekly and the Los Angeles Wire. The band have also supported higher profile acts such as Big Country, The Luka State, The Native and Cassia and clocked-up over a quarter of a million streams on Spotify alone.
Cloud House have just played the inaugural Sound of Iona Festival and they have a series of live dates ahead, including at Beat Generator in Dundee, SWG3 and McChuills in Glasgow and Sneaky Pete’s in Edinburgh. Their blisteringly good new single Broken is released next Friday, see https://linktr.ee/cloudhouseband
Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide visit www.borntobewide.co.uk
Off Axis Tours CIC is an artist-to-artist, community interest company, on a mission to make the live industry fairer for musicians. Off Axis enables bands and solo acts to build a nationwide fanbase by swapping gigs and touring the UK. They offer a transparent model, where artists keep 100 per cent of profits, showcase at festivals and benefit from expert mentoring. Get tickets or join at https://offaxisgigs.com
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.