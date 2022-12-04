Under the Radar: CLAIR

Electronic artist CLAIR received rave reviews for her debut LP, and 2023 should see her star shine even brighter, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

CLAIR

CLAIR, is a well-known figure on Glasgow’s electronic music scene, hosting events and running the Hot Gem label. However, it was only in 2019 that she began making her own music, as a way of coming to terms with a violent incident. With encouragement from various influential friends, including legendary DJ and producer Keith McIvor (Optimo and PURE), she taught herself production techniques and vocal exercises. These new skills were then applied to composing her debut LP, Earth Mothers, which garnered widespread plaudits and sold out its first vinyl run and a tape release.

Inspired by nature, it draws on field recordings, as well as sounds from instruments picked up in charity shops and a variety of random objects including a blow torch, sex toys, a mini sewing machine and jewellery tools (CLAIR is also a trained silversmith).

This week she released a series of remixes titled Body Blossom Revelation, and 2023 should see her star shine event brighter. Look out for a vinyl repressing of Earth Mothers, several remixes for other artists, DJ appearances, the continuation of her radio show and a new album on Castles In Space Records. See www.hotgemtunes.bandcamp.com

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk Find them on Twitter @olafwide and @newfoundsound

