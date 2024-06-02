Under The Radar: Citizen Papes
Born and raised in the Aberdeenshire hamlet Chapel of Garioch, hotly-tipped singer, songwriter and producer Citizen Papes just released his fantastic, electro-pop single Gramophone, which enjoyed its debut spin on Mollie King’s Future Pop show on BBC Radio 1 last week.
Signed to the same management company as Under The Radar favourite Joesef, and the cool French record label Local, he’s creating an impressive buzz. His debut single For You was only released in March, yet he has already amassed over 85,000 monthly listeners and hundreds of thousands of streams on Spotify alone. He’s also enjoyed airtime on Radio 1, various BBC Introducing shows and on scores of other stations across the UK.
Citizen Papes has supported Aliocha Schneider in Paris and is confirmed for a slot at Cornwall’s Boardmasters festival in August with a tour being planned to coincide with the release of an EP in the Autumn. It’s early days, but we predict his future will be very bright indeed, visit https://linktr.ee/citizenpapes
Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide visit www.borntobewide.co.uk
