Under the Radar: Christy

With tens of thousands of followers on Instagram and TikTok, millions of streams on Spotify, and the support of major record label Decca, things are shaping up nicely for singer-songwriter Christy O’Donnell, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Christy PIC: Reuben Bastienne-Lewis

Penning masterful pop songs with soul, singer, songwriter and actor Christy O’Donnell has had a colourful career to date under the moniker Christy. On leaving school, he got a musical education while racking up over 10,000 hours busking on the streets of Glasgow, followed by busking his way throughout mainland Europe. He also starred as one of the leads in the independent feature film Moon Dogs and the sci-fi series Find Me In Paris, and was personally invited on tour across France by one of his musical heroes, Rufus Wainwright.

His excellent new single In Denial is about an online relationship with an actress he still hasn't met in person has so far secured airplay on BBC Radio 1 and been featured by Record of the Day. Find out more at https://christy.lnk.to/BioIB

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide